Dragonfly

It is the summer holiday for me and I am not doing any major traveling, so I decided to restart 365 again. Not that I'm bored, but I liked this project!

I'm currently studying for one more exam (to get my teaching intern certificate) and working on a quilt for my colleague who is having a baby boy in October. I will be the head teacher this coming school year. Because we work with the little ones, my teaching certificate will be nice but not necessary as I have a bachelor's degree and a lot of experience.



Anyway, time flies and I was behind a day already... I still do the 52Frames and although I didn't miss a week, it has not been my best work. So I'm trying to improve there too. This week is triangular composition and I see some triangles here!