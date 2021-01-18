Previous
Next
bronze tree 2 by ingrid2101
Photo 669

bronze tree 2

Another piece from the LBM module - a solarised photogram on very very old kodak paper. An imaginary forest
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Ingrid Budge

ace
@ingrid2101
Year 6 and I don't get around to posting very much - I'd love to participate more I still shoot a lot of film although...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise