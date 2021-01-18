Sign up
Photo 669
bronze tree 2
Another piece from the LBM module - a solarised photogram on very very old kodak paper. An imaginary forest
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Ingrid Budge
ace
@ingrid2101
Year 6 and I don't get around to posting very much - I'd love to participate more I still shoot a lot of film although...
716
photos
101
followers
31
following
183% complete
View this month »
Camera
CanoScan 9000F Mark II
photogram
orkney
cameraless-photography
imaginary-landscape
