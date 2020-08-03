Resting

We walked along the Solway coast to see the birds on the estuary at high tide and to visit a couple of nature reserves along the way. At one of them there were quite a few dragonflies so I followed this one until it landed, fortunately it stayed there while I took some photos.



We ended up walking much further along the coast than we intended and before we knew it we'd gone 5 miles. No problem except the return route was overgrown and boggy so we had one of those 'whose idea was this?' conversations...well, it helped pass the time.