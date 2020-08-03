Previous
Next
Resting by inthecloud5
Photo 1293

Resting

We walked along the Solway coast to see the birds on the estuary at high tide and to visit a couple of nature reserves along the way. At one of them there were quite a few dragonflies so I followed this one until it landed, fortunately it stayed there while I took some photos.

We ended up walking much further along the coast than we intended and before we knew it we'd gone 5 miles. No problem except the return route was overgrown and boggy so we had one of those 'whose idea was this?' conversations...well, it helped pass the time.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise