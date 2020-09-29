Previous
Looking out by inthecloud5
Looking out

The weather was beautiful again today but a change is coming so I took Tilly for a late walk to see the iron men on the beach at Crosby with the hope that we'd see a sunset too.

The late light was lovely and very few people here, in fact there are more iron men than humans on this shot.

We waited for the sunset and were joined by a few other photographers but I think I prefer this shot taken when we arrived.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

ChristineL

gloria jones
Fabulous sense of depth and great composition, light
September 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae
The light and dark of this scene goes so well for an artistic photograph! fav
September 30th, 2020  
