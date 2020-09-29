Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1348
Looking out
The weather was beautiful again today but a change is coming so I took Tilly for a late walk to see the iron men on the beach at Crosby with the hope that we'd see a sunset too.
The late light was lovely and very few people here, in fact there are more iron men than humans on this shot.
We waited for the sunset and were joined by a few other photographers but I think I prefer this shot taken when we arrived.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1537
photos
170
followers
81
following
369% complete
View this month »
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th September 2020 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crosby
,
another place
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous sense of depth and great composition, light
September 30th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
The light and dark of this scene goes so well for an artistic photograph! fav
September 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close