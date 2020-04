something old

local photo store has a 30 day challenge going. one of the prompts is something old. my husband was a bit of a collector of baseball cards and we don't have a lot of really old things so I though of this. Al Kaline, Mr. Tiger, passed away recently. He played his entire career as a Detroit Tiger. When he was done playing he became a coach/mentor and a commentator for the team. 67 years all with the Tigers. My husband's favorite player ever.