kukido by jackies365
kukido

another arrangement inspired by Greenwise, Italy. Kukido : the Art of the Stem is the arrangement style. Bradford Pear blossoms.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

jackie edwards

@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
