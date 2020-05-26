Previous
Next
5th quarantine cut by jackies365
Photo 1398

5th quarantine cut

Salons need to open. Did this cut because I have to photograph a wedding in June and wanted to grow it in a little before then
So this selfie edited in snapseed is the only photo I took today💇‍♀️ hope all is well with you!
26th May 2020 26th May 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise