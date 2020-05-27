I'm not quite sure how to title this

much like this past few months this photo represents a time in my life I'd like to replay and have a different outcome. I think we've all been getting to things we've put off. I have a photo album of my brother-in-law's. these photos are in it. the only people I know in them are Tim in the center and pictured with my sister Bonnie all dressed up. they've both passed away. I handled their estate. I gave most of the photos to a family member but somehow missed these. I feel they should go to someone and I found a family member who wasn't speaking to him at the time of his death. they would probably mean something to the family. most don't mean anything to me. so, I am documenting it along with his camera I think two of the photos were taken with it) and funeral prayer folder here. wasn't quite sure what else to do. something like depression is trying to grip me here and I refuse to let it take hold. desperately needing the world to get back to how it used to be. sorry, not cheerful today. I will mail the photos.