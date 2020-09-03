Sign up
Photo 1472
growing up
his legs are getting long and his feet and hands no longer seem tiny...so many new words and abilities...he's growing up and I can't stop it but I might if I could...just for a little while...
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
3100
photos
130
followers
80
following
403% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd September 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
so cute - I love big chalk hahahaha
September 5th, 2020
kali
ace
happens way too fast
September 5th, 2020
