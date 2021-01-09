Previous
birthday in a bubble by jackies365
birthday in a bubble

do you remember the movie "The Boy in the Bubble"? well this year if you want to celebrate you have to go into a bubble...actually an igloo, but Brooks said bubble so bubble it is! my daughter turned 33 on January 8 so we were celebrating her birth.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

jackie edwards

@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
