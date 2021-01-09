Sign up
Photo 1583
birthday in a bubble
do you remember the movie "The Boy in the Bubble"? well this year if you want to celebrate you have to go into a bubble...actually an igloo, but Brooks said bubble so bubble it is! my daughter turned 33 on January 8 so we were celebrating her birth.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3283
photos
139
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th January 2021 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
