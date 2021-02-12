Previous
happy _alentine's day by jackies365
Photo 1614

happy _alentine's day

insert the letter of your choice...
tutorial from Gavin Hoey...love him!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psEK_xWMSLY
jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Photo Details

Sylvia ace
Love this!
February 13th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Love this fun image.
February 13th, 2021  
