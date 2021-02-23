Sign up
skeletal
headed toward sunset tonight but was a bit too late to get to a decent location so I just enjoyed it in the car on my way home. these leaf skeletons got delivered today so they became my subject instead!
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
4
2
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3345
photos
147
followers
89
following
445% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd February 2021 9:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dora Prokosh
ace
Like this in black and white and your composition.
February 24th, 2021
Julie Duncan
ace
This is stunning! But, got delivered? You can buy these? I am curious! :)
February 24th, 2021
Terri
ace
Very nice!
February 24th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
@juliedduncan
amazon...maybe craft stores too. Leaf skeletons...different shapes, colors! They are used on invitations and stuff.
February 24th, 2021
