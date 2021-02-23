Previous
skeletal by jackies365
Photo 1625

skeletal

headed toward sunset tonight but was a bit too late to get to a decent location so I just enjoyed it in the car on my way home. these leaf skeletons got delivered today so they became my subject instead!
jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Photo Details

Dora Prokosh ace
Like this in black and white and your composition.
February 24th, 2021  
Julie Duncan ace
This is stunning! But, got delivered? You can buy these? I am curious! :)
February 24th, 2021  
Terri ace
Very nice!
February 24th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
@juliedduncan amazon...maybe craft stores too. Leaf skeletons...different shapes, colors! They are used on invitations and stuff.
February 24th, 2021  
