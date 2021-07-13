Sign up
Photo 1743
What some photographers do at red lights...
Rainy and boring today except I did see my mom and my little guy. Son in law had work meeting so stayed with my daughter and Brooks just in case...next Tuesday is the day Elsie enters the world!
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
0
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th July 2021 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
