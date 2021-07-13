Previous
Next
What some photographers do at red lights... by jackies365
Photo 1743

What some photographers do at red lights...

Rainy and boring today except I did see my mom and my little guy. Son in law had work meeting so stayed with my daughter and Brooks just in case...next Tuesday is the day Elsie enters the world!
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
477% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise