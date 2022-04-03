Sign up
Photo 1906
we didn't do it!
the lens I though was broken then I thought wasn't, was : ( turns out it focuses up close but not at a distance. now I remember. I'm going to take it apart to show Brooks and Miles.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3766
photos
134
followers
88
following
523% complete
View this month »
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd April 2022 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
