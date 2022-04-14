Sign up
Photo 1915
schedule
we keep a schedule at mom's of our days on as well as medical appointments and other pertinent information. there are 6 of us who care for her.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
2
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
joeyM
ace
That’s lovely capture- blessings to you for taking care of your mom and blessings to her🌻🙏
April 16th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
@joemuli
thank you Joe. I will pass it on to my mom!
April 16th, 2022
