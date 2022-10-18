Previous
some people buy clothes or shoes... by jackies365
Photo 2058

some people buy clothes or shoes...

me I buy napkins and dishcloths. while I don't sew I do like textiles. love the textures, patterns and colors. I would also buy props for food photography but I won't.
18th October 2022

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
