Brooks and Joey
Photo 2197

Brooks and Joey

Joey is my daughter's first dog as an adult. He's over 12 and his hearing and sight are gone or going. It is possible he had a small stroke recently. He sleeps with Brooks. This is going to be tough from here on out😔
3rd August 2023

