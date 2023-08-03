Sign up
Previous
Photo 2197
Brooks and Joey
Joey is my daughter's first dog as an adult. He's over 12 and his hearing and sight are gone or going. It is possible he had a small stroke recently. He sleeps with Brooks. This is going to be tough from here on out😔
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Views
6
1
365
Galaxy A54 5G
3rd August 2023 5:01pm
