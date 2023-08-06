Previous
mushroom macro, bonus bug by jackies365
mushroom macro, bonus bug

took the D750 out for a walk in the rain today. I felt like I was with an old friend. if historians were to write my photographic journey, the D750 would be my favorite. hopefully I can get as familiar with the Z6ii
jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
