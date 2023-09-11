Previous
22 years ago by jackies365
Photo 2222

22 years ago

the 22nd anniversary of the awful terrorist attacks in the United States.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
608% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
I also take note of today's anniversary.
What a terrible loss -
but then - all of the atrocities man and nations commit against each other are a sin. Wish we could be more kind to one another.
September 11th, 2023  
Olwynne
Poignant shot for the remembrance of the dreadful loss of so many lives.
September 11th, 2023  
Milanie ace
A wonderful shot for this day of rememberance
September 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise