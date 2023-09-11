Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2222
22 years ago
the 22nd anniversary of the awful terrorist attacks in the United States.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4196
photos
118
followers
76
following
608% complete
View this month »
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
Latest from all albums
2216
2217
2218
2219
1199
2220
2221
2222
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th September 2023 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
I also take note of today's anniversary.
What a terrible loss -
but then - all of the atrocities man and nations commit against each other are a sin. Wish we could be more kind to one another.
September 11th, 2023
Olwynne
Poignant shot for the remembrance of the dreadful loss of so many lives.
September 11th, 2023
Milanie
ace
A wonderful shot for this day of rememberance
September 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
What a terrible loss -
but then - all of the atrocities man and nations commit against each other are a sin. Wish we could be more kind to one another.