Previous
Photo 2231
someone has learned to pose
it didn't last too long but it was fun while it did. eventually it got a bit silly but that's my Elsie!
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
PhotoCrazy
ace
So precious!
September 21st, 2023
kali
ace
what a cutie
September 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So cute!
September 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute
September 21st, 2023
