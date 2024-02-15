Sign up
Photo 2292
phoenix 200
tried the new color film phoenix. lots of grain, oranges and greens. a selfie I guess. I wish this camera worked.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
