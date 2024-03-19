Previous
Art is art by jackspix
Art is art

Forgot to put this on yesterday.
I walk thru Leake St regularly. The art some of these guys produce with a spray can is just unbelievable. This was my personal favourite.
Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
