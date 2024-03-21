Previous
Garden art by jackspix
75 / 365

Garden art

It'll have to be photos of my lovely garden, as confined to barracks for a few days
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise