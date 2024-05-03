Previous
Nesting again by jackspix
Nesting again

We have to strap our postbox down yearly to stop postman using it. As the bluetits return for the spring to hatch another brood.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
