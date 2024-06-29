Previous
Dawn breaks by jackspix
Dawn breaks

We were walking 50k starting last night, this was dawn today, was stunning, was, beautiful, was about 40k into walk. What a privilege to see the start of a new day.
Never put off tomorrow what you can do today
