250 / 365
Beauty in any state
There is almost more impact with this stunning tree in its next chapter of life
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Jacks
@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
GaryW
I love tree silhouettes like this!
October 7th, 2024
