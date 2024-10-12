Previous
God bless you ma'am by jackspix
God bless you ma'am

Just one of the many reminders of this great lady
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
