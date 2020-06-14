Previous
Appetizer by jacqbb
Appetizer

My brother in law asked me if I would make these. A bit of Waldorfsalade with Coquille St. Jacques a citrus-vinaigrette and some croutons.
It tasted wonderful.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo's but didn't manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Lou Ann ace
Looks like an appetizer in a fine dining establishment! Lovely.
June 14th, 2020  
