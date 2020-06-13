Sign up
Photo 896
Cockerel
Almost finished. Made with some help of my clients at work. It was fun to do something creative with buttons, and the clients some of them blind loved to help sorting the buttons. The canvas is 70 x 80 cm’s.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
3
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1814
photos
100
followers
105
following
245% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
12th June 2020 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buttons
,
projects-jbb
Jason
ace
Very nice and creative
June 13th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Love this. It has given me ideas for my buttons.
June 13th, 2020
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, how wonderful!
June 13th, 2020
