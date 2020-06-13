Previous
Almost finished. Made with some help of my clients at work. It was fun to do something creative with buttons, and the clients some of them blind loved to help sorting the buttons. The canvas is 70 x 80 cm’s.
Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Jason ace
Very nice and creative
June 13th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Love this. It has given me ideas for my buttons.
June 13th, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, how wonderful!
June 13th, 2020  
