Photo 895
Start of a glas window
All the plates are loose, first I have to paint the wood of the window frame. And the pattern is not quite to my liking, but you get the idea.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Tags
glass
,
projects-jbb
Diana
ace
Wow Jacqueline, what a stunning idea, it will look amazing once done. Seems like you still have quite a bit of work ahead. Where will you put the window? I love it just as it is a decoration.
June 12th, 2020
