Start of a glas window by jacqbb
Start of a glas window

All the plates are loose, first I have to paint the wood of the window frame. And the pattern is not quite to my liking, but you get the idea.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Diana ace
Wow Jacqueline, what a stunning idea, it will look amazing once done. Seems like you still have quite a bit of work ahead. Where will you put the window? I love it just as it is a decoration.
June 12th, 2020  
