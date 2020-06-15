Sign up
Photo 898
Fruit and glas
Sylvia gave me a cool challenge: finding new depth in a glass of water.
Artist Suzanne Saroff has some pretty cool examples.
https://www.anothermag.com/art-photography/10825/this-new-york-based-artist-is-finding-new-depth-in-a-glass-of-water
I tried with some beer glasses on stem and my crystal stopper I have to try again with other glasses :)
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
15th June 2020 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
glas
,
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-412
,
projects-job
Diana
ace
This is stunning Jacqueline, thanks for the link :)
June 15th, 2020
Sylvia
ace
Wow, Jacqueline
@jacqbb
, I’m glad you took on the challenge, you’ve done a great job, can’t wait to see more.
June 15th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
@sprphotos
Hi Sylvia, first try, it was more difficult than I thought. Have already an idea for tomorrow
June 15th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
This is amazing! I love that the artist is from my husband’s hometown of Missoula, Montana. Thank you for the link!
June 15th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Lovely refraction
June 15th, 2020
