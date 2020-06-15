Previous
Fruit and glas by jacqbb
Photo 898

Fruit and glas

Sylvia gave me a cool challenge: finding new depth in a glass of water.
Artist Suzanne Saroff has some pretty cool examples. https://www.anothermag.com/art-photography/10825/this-new-york-based-artist-is-finding-new-depth-in-a-glass-of-water
I tried with some beer glasses on stem and my crystal stopper I have to try again with other glasses :)
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Diana ace
This is stunning Jacqueline, thanks for the link :)
June 15th, 2020  
Sylvia ace
Wow, Jacqueline @jacqbb, I’m glad you took on the challenge, you’ve done a great job, can’t wait to see more.
June 15th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
@sprphotos Hi Sylvia, first try, it was more difficult than I thought. Have already an idea for tomorrow
June 15th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
This is amazing! I love that the artist is from my husband’s hometown of Missoula, Montana. Thank you for the link!
June 15th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Lovely refraction
June 15th, 2020  
