Photo 934
Peep
I took a peep in their lives.......not only for the palindrome challenge but also for the Capture52 challenge, street photography
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo's but didn't manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1866
photos
101
followers
107
following
Views
3
Comments
1
365
iPhone 8
21st July 2020 11:51am
jul20words
,
wc52-2020-w30
Diana
ace
What a great candid.
July 21st, 2020
