Peep by jacqbb
Photo 934

Peep

I took a peep in their lives.......not only for the palindrome challenge but also for the Capture52 challenge, street photography
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Diana ace
What a great candid.
July 21st, 2020  
