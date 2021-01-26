Sign up
Photo 1123
Romanesco or broccoflower
Dinner for tonight but I thought it fun to try a close-up.... I use a 40 mm lens with a 10x magnifying conversion lens.
For the Darkroom theme: macro textures
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
26th January 2021 2:34pm
Tags
darkroom-texture
Sylvia
Delicious veggie and fab Marco shot.
January 26th, 2021
Lisa Poland
Beautiful. This would be beautiful in B&W for the abstract challenge.
January 26th, 2021
