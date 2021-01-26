Previous
Romanesco or broccoflower by jacqbb
Photo 1123

Romanesco or broccoflower

Dinner for tonight but I thought it fun to try a close-up.... I use a 40 mm lens with a 10x magnifying conversion lens.
For the Darkroom theme: macro textures
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Sylvia ace
Delicious veggie and fab Marco shot.
January 26th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful. This would be beautiful in B&W for the abstract challenge.
January 26th, 2021  
