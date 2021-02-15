Sign up
Photo 1143
Portrait 1
My friend Jeannette we’ve known each other for more than 33 years. She was happy to pose for this photo.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
2
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2157
photos
116
followers
127
following
313% complete
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
301
1139
1140
1141
679
1142
680
1143
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
13th February 2021 2:13pm
Tags
for2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Your friend has a lovely smile.
February 15th, 2021
JackieR
ace
I'm hoping to pick on
@wakelys
to pose for me!!
Jeanette has a gorgeous smile, and certainly isn't camera shy. How wonderful you met up and she posed for you
February 15th, 2021
