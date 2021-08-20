Previous
Next
Abstract Nature shot by jacqbb
Photo 1327

Abstract Nature shot

Was the challenge I got from Lisa. This is part of a root system of a cedar tree.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@homeschoolmom Hi Lisa, here is one.
August 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise