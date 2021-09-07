Previous
Next
Celebration dinner by jacqbb
Photo 1345

Celebration dinner

We were married 32 years ago and ate tonight at our favorite Italian restaurant.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
368% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tina
Gefeliciteerd, ziet er lekker uit
September 7th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Congrats! Wonderful celebration!
September 7th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Congratulations!! Looks like your husband has been sent outside for his dessert!!!
September 7th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Congratulations. Always good to have a reason to go back to a favourite restaurant. It all looks very nice.
September 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise