Photo 1511
Low key featuring black
Visiting with friends, when this caught my attention
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2645
photos
136
followers
141
following
Tags
for2022
Lou Ann
ace
Very dramatic! A hood choice for low key black.
February 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking into the future of this upside world.
February 21st, 2022
