Foxglove and rhododendron by jacqbb
Photo 1993

Foxglove and rhododendron

In the garden. I’m chuffed to see that the foxglove is back.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
JackieR
This is beautiful
May 19th, 2024  
Corinne C
Amazing!
May 19th, 2024  
