White flower and bees by jacqbb
White flower and bees

We were at Mottisfont today and the rosegarden was splendid. But they didn’t put signs with all the plants so it was difficult to recognize some of them. If someone has any notion what the flower is I would love to know.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Jacqueline

Jacqueline
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Diana ace
such a wonderful capture and gorgeous flower, sorry it is new to me too.
June 16th, 2022  
