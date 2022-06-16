Sign up
Photo 1627
White flower and bees
We were at Mottisfont today and the rosegarden was splendid. But they didn’t put signs with all the plants so it was difficult to recognize some of them. If someone has any notion what the flower is I would love to know.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
1
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
16th June 2022 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2022
Diana
ace
such a wonderful capture and gorgeous flower, sorry it is new to me too.
June 16th, 2022
