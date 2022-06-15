Sign up
Photo 1626
Plants taking over Castle
We
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
,
@4rky
and I went today to Portchester Castle.
https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/portchester-castle/
Such an interesting building with beautiful views. We enjoyed it very much
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2811
photos
141
followers
149
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
15th June 2022 12:27pm
Tags
30dayswild2022
Suzanne
ace
I like the angel of this shot. The day sounds wonderful!
June 15th, 2022
