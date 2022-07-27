Sign up
Or a parliament of owls. Group was the prompt of the day!
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Dione Giorgio
You are becoming a prolific painter with a different picture each day. And one more beautiful that the previous. I like the expression 'a parliament of owls' . Parliaments are sometimes much worse.
July 27th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
This is a terrific painting!
July 27th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful! Love their eyes.
July 27th, 2022
