Previous
Next
Memory by jacqbb
Photo 1696

Memory

I played this game called memory quite a lot when I was a child. No idea if this is a worldwide game, but the rules are turning two cards per time and try as soon as you can to get a pair.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
465% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I love that game!
August 27th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh yes I remember this game but cannot remember what it was called.
August 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise