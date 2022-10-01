Sign up
Photo 1729
Traveling back home
From Frankfurt am Main to Soest.
Thank you all of traveling with us. We had a great holiday!
Our home WiFi connection is broken so for the next few days I can’t comment only post my daily photo by phone. I hope we have WiFi again very soon!
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
2
0
Diana
ace
No matter how good a holiday, it is always great to be back home! Maybe except if you have no wifi ;-)
October 2nd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Welcome home! I hope your wifi is restored soon. Thank you for taking us with you on your travels.
October 2nd, 2022
