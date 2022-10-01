Previous
Traveling back home by jacqbb
Traveling back home

From Frankfurt am Main to Soest.
Thank you all of traveling with us. We had a great holiday!

Our home WiFi connection is broken so for the next few days I can’t comment only post my daily photo by phone. I hope we have WiFi again very soon!
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Diana ace
No matter how good a holiday, it is always great to be back home! Maybe except if you have no wifi ;-)
October 2nd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Welcome home! I hope your wifi is restored soon. Thank you for taking us with you on your travels.
October 2nd, 2022  
