Are ornamental apples the same as crab apples? by jacqbb
Photo 1730

Are ornamental apples the same as crab apples?

If so what can I do with them?
The are no bigger than 2 cm’s a piece
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Jacqueline

JackieR ace
Don't know if the same but here's a recipe https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/crab-apple-jelly
October 2nd, 2022  
