Good……..you're home again
Good……..you’re home again

Here is Diesel sitting on my lap and under my cardigan purring loudly. Carrot sat on my knees but it was impossible to take a photo of the two of them together;)

The WiFi should be repaired by next Wednesday evening, fingers crossed.
Jacqueline

