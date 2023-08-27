Previous
Breakfast by jacqbb
Breakfast

Although my alphabet is complete I had some extra ideas for food in space….. that last bit sounded in my head a bit like ’pigs in space’ …..from the muppet show….
So with a few more days to go…….breakfast.
Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
