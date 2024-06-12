Previous
Blowing bubbles by jacqbb
Blowing bubbles

Helping with an outing for children in my neighborhood. Blowing bubbles was one of the most rewarding activities.
Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Casablanca ace
Always fun! Even at 60, I still love blowing soap bubbles like this! Joyful activity
June 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great bubble capture. Fun at an age.
June 13th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
A very fun capture!
June 13th, 2024  
