Purple by jacqbb
Photo 1938

Purple

Remember the pink fat car earlier this month………This artwork is from the artist Erwin Wurm who called it fat car. It’s made from polyester and we saw it in Amsterdam at an art parade. I tweaked the colour a bit to match my calendar.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Jacqueline

Nice
March 25th, 2024  
Ha, nice tweak!
March 25th, 2024  
Wouldn’t it be fun if all cars were colourful.
March 25th, 2024  
