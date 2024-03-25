Sign up
Photo 1938
Purple
Remember the pink fat car earlier this month………This artwork is from the artist Erwin Wurm who called it fat car. It's made from polyester and we saw it in Amsterdam at an art parade. I tweaked the colour a bit to match my calendar.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Tags
rainbow2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 25th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha, nice tweak!
March 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Wouldn't it be fun if all cars were colourful.
March 25th, 2024
