Purple by jacqbb
Photo 1939

Purple

These flowers grow all over the garden in early spring in a few weeks you can’t find them until next spring…. but I don’t mind because I quite like them.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Jacqueline

Corinne C ace
Beautiful high key!
March 26th, 2024  
Mallory ace
So pretty. Your calendar is looking really good!
March 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
So pretty, looks gorgeous on black.
March 26th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Nice close-up. I like the bell like flowers.
March 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty flowers and interesting shaped leaves.
March 26th, 2024  
