Rose by jacqbb
Photo 1940

Rose

The raindrops on those tulips were looking lovely but the grain in my photo horrible so I used an artsy filter to smooth it out.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Jacqueline

2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Babs ace
A nice result it looks good
March 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2024  
